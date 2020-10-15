Former CSU baseball player gets pay-out from the state

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund says they have paid a former Charleston Southern University student athlete $30,000 to settle a lawsuit.
The plaintiff, a former baseball player at the school, sued the city of North Charleston after he claims he was wrongfully charged with a rape.
According to the lawsuit, the girlfriend of the plaintiff’s roommate accused him of rape in March 2018. The plaintiff says he was arrested by North Charleston Police and charged with criminal sexual conduct, first degree. Months later, records show the charge was dropped.
The lawsuit claims police did not interview the plaintiff, the roommate, nor some people who were present prior to the alleged rape.
As a result of the arrest, Charleston Southern University revoked the plaintiff’s scholarship, forcing him to withdraw from school and diminishing his chances of being drafted by Major League Baseball, according to the lawsuit.
