Live 5 News nominated for 16 RTDNAC journalism awards
By Patrick Phillips | October 15, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT - Updated October 15 at 12:22 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the second year in a row, Live 5 News received the highest number of award nominations from the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas for any television station statewide.

Live 5 received 16 nominations, four more than in 2019. The nominations include anchors, reporters, producers, website and newscasts:

  • Best Newscast: “Protests over George Floyd’s Death,” News Team
  • Breaking News: “Protests & Riots in Charleston,” News Team
  • Consumer/Economic News: “COVID-19: Fact or Fiction,” Carter Coyle
  • Investigative Reporting: “Live 5 Investigates: Suspended Charities Series,” Michal Higdon
  • Investigative Reporting: “Live 5 Investigates: Who’s Driving the School Bus?” Carter Coyle
  • News Website: Live5News.com
  • Political Reporting: “CBS Democratic Debate in Charleston,” News Team
  • Sports Reporting: “Jesse Kemp: In a League of Her Own,” Justin Biegel
  • Sports Special: “The Big Game in the Big Easy,” Sports Team
  • TV Investigative Reporter of the Year: Carter Coyle
  • TV Investigative Reporter of the Year: Michal Higdon
  • TV News Anchor of the Year: Bill Sharpe
  • TV News Multimedia Journalist of the Year: Lillian Donahue
  • TV News Multimedia Journalist of the Year: Rob Way
  • TV News Producer of the Year: Becca King
  • TV Special Projects Producer: Thomas Gruel

This year’s winners will be announced online on Nov. 14.

