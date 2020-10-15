Live 5 News nominated for 16 RTDNAC journalism awards

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the second year in a row, Live 5 News received the highest number of award nominations from the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas for any television station statewide.
Live 5 received 16 nominations, four more than in 2019. The nominations include anchors, reporters, producers, website and newscasts:
- Best Newscast: “Protests over George Floyd’s Death,” News Team
- Breaking News: “Protests & Riots in Charleston,” News Team
- Consumer/Economic News: “COVID-19: Fact or Fiction,” Carter Coyle
- Investigative Reporting: “Live 5 Investigates: Suspended Charities Series,” Michal Higdon
- Investigative Reporting: “Live 5 Investigates: Who’s Driving the School Bus?” Carter Coyle
- News Website: Live5News.com
- Political Reporting: “CBS Democratic Debate in Charleston,” News Team
- Sports Reporting: “Jesse Kemp: In a League of Her Own,” Justin Biegel
- Sports Special: “The Big Game in the Big Easy,” Sports Team
- TV Investigative Reporter of the Year: Carter Coyle
- TV Investigative Reporter of the Year: Michal Higdon
- TV News Anchor of the Year: Bill Sharpe
- TV News Multimedia Journalist of the Year: Lillian Donahue
- TV News Multimedia Journalist of the Year: Rob Way
- TV News Producer of the Year: Becca King
- TV Special Projects Producer: Thomas Gruel
This year’s winners will be announced online on Nov. 14.
