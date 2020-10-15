Live 5 Scambusters: BBB warns about phony DMV websites

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State Departments of Motor Vehicles offer many of their services online if citizens don’t feel comfortable going in person, but the Better Business Bureau says scammers are taking advantage.
The South Carolina DMV has kept its offices open during the COVID-19 pandemic but also allows you to avoid a trip and take care of many services online at scdmvonline.com.
The BBB issued a warning about reports of phony, look-alike websites created by scammers to steal your personal information and even your money.
The BBB offers a few tips to avoid becoming a victim of one of these fake DMV sites.
Always double-check the URL before making a payment or entering any personal information. Make sure it’s a secure, “https://” website with a lock on the purchase page.
If users are diverted to a third-party site, the BBB says to look out for red flags such as typos, grammatical errors, or a lack of customer service information.
If users make a payment online, the BBB says to use a credit card that offers fraud protection and allows you to dispute charges.
