Lowcountry High School Football Schedule (10/16)

Live 5 Friday Night Lights (Source: Live 5 News)
By Kevin Bilodeau | October 15, 2020 at 10:33 PM EDT - Updated October 15 at 10:33 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

10/16

Stratford (2-1) at Berkeley (2-1) - Live 5 Game of the Week

Ashley Ridge (0-3) at Summerville (2-1)

Stall (0-3) at Cane Bay (2-1)

Ft. Dorchester (3-0) at West Ashley (2-1)

Wando (1-2) at Goose Creek (2-1)

May River at Colleton County (1-1)

James Island (1-2) at Hilton Head

Battery Creek at Oceanside Collegiate (3-0)

Bishop England (2-1) at North Charleston (1-2)

Academic Magnet (0-3) at Hanahan (2-1)

Timberland (2-0) at Philip Simmons (2-1)

Burke (0-2) at Woodland (2-1)

Whale Branch at Cross (2-1)

Military Magnet (0-3) at Charleston Math & Science (0-3)

Baptist Hill (2-1) at St. John’s (2-1)

Pinewood Prep (1-5) at Laurence Manning

Cardinal Newman at Porter-Gaud (1-4)

Hilton Head Prep at Northwood Academy (0-3)

Calhoun Academy at Colleton Prep (0-6)

Thomas Heyward at St. John’s Christian (7-0)

