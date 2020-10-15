Lowcountry High School Football Schedule (10/16)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
10/16
Stratford (2-1) at Berkeley (2-1) - Live 5 Game of the Week
Ashley Ridge (0-3) at Summerville (2-1)
Stall (0-3) at Cane Bay (2-1)
Ft. Dorchester (3-0) at West Ashley (2-1)
Wando (1-2) at Goose Creek (2-1)
May River at Colleton County (1-1)
James Island (1-2) at Hilton Head
Battery Creek at Oceanside Collegiate (3-0)
Bishop England (2-1) at North Charleston (1-2)
Academic Magnet (0-3) at Hanahan (2-1)
Timberland (2-0) at Philip Simmons (2-1)
Burke (0-2) at Woodland (2-1)
Whale Branch at Cross (2-1)
Military Magnet (0-3) at Charleston Math & Science (0-3)
Baptist Hill (2-1) at St. John’s (2-1)
Pinewood Prep (1-5) at Laurence Manning
Cardinal Newman at Porter-Gaud (1-4)
Hilton Head Prep at Northwood Academy (0-3)
Calhoun Academy at Colleton Prep (0-6)
Thomas Heyward at St. John’s Christian (7-0)
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.