Mount Pleasant Youth Council organizing plans for school year

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Mount Pleasant says they are working to get high school students involved in serving the community.
The Mount Pleasant Youth Council says they are meeting Thursday to discuss plans for improving opportunities in schools.
Youth Council Liaison Lauren Sims says the group started last school year, but its plans were put on hold due to the pandemic.
The Mount Pleasant Youth Council says they are made up of 11 students representing Academic Magnet, Lucy Beckham, Wando, School of the Arts, and Porter Gaud.
Sims says one initiative that the students hope to promote this school year is the opportunity to have equitable resources when applying for college.
“The group feels that some of their peers do not apply to college because they don’t have equitable resources to assist them in finding a college that they like and pursing the application,” Sims said. “To this end, they will be promoting virtual college fairs this year.”
The Youth Council says they want to help students find college fairs and help promote them at their schools and across social media.
Another topic the high school student’s plan to discuss at Thursday’s meeting is introducing teens to new sports in a non-competitive setting.
“Their thought was that many teens are interested, but unless you became involved in a sport when you were younger, your chances to do so as a teen are limited,” Sims said.
Sims said that teen mental health is by far the Youth Council’s top priority and they plan to identify resources for mental health at Thursday’s meeting that will encourage more assistance from counselors and peers.
The council says they are open to new ideas on how to address mental health.
The meeting is at Thursday at 5 p.m. in the Mount Pleasant Council Chambers but public comment has been made available at the Town of Mount Pleasant’s website.
The council says they will be taking public comment at the beginning of the meeting and other high schoolers are encouraged to give input during that time.
Sims says applications for the youth council open at the end of the school year every year and closed out when the session begins in the fall.
The Youth Council plans to meet monthly.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.