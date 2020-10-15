Myrtle Beach man arrested, charged with sexual exploitation of minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was arrested Tuesday for distributing child sexual abuse material, according to authorities.
The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Corbin Anderson Fentress, was taken into custody by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, the state Attorney General’s Office said.
Fentress is charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
This case will be prosecuted by the state Attorney General’s Office.
If convicted, Fentress faces up to ten years in prison.
