North Charleston Police searching for missing 16-year-old
Caleb Johnson (Source: North Charleston Police)
By Patrick Phillips | October 15, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT - Updated October 15 at 3:42 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are searching for a 16-year-old boy missing since Thursday morning.

Caleb Johnson was last seen at approximately 8 a.m. near his Taylor Street home, police say.

He was last seen wearing black and gray camouflauge, skinny jeans and a white tank top shirt. He stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 148 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact Detective MPO Schoolfield at 843-740-2521.

