SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says several law enforcement agencies are on the scene at a mobile park in North Charleston.
Earlier Thursday morning, officers from the North Charleston Police Department say they were involved in an officer-involved shooting on Patriot Boulevard.
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers with the North Charleston Police Department are at the scene on Patriot Boulevard just off Ashley Phosphate Road.
Authorities have closed all westbound lanes of Patriot Boulevard.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
