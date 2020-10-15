Report: Boat two men were riding on before drowning was overloaded

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A new report from state natural resources officials states the boat two men in Georgetown County were riding in last month before they drowned was overloaded.
Officials with the department of natural resources said a sudden stop or sharp turn could have caused the boat to be swamped.
The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office say Marquis Mickel and Kensley Johnson drowned in the accident.
Their bodies were found a few days after they were reported missing in September. The report states Mickel was operating the boat and wasn’t wearing a life vest, and Johnson was wearing one but did not have the strap secured.
