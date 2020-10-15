S.C. reports 1,072 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the number of newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached above the 1,000 mark in Thursday’s report. (Source: AP)
By Patrick Phillips | October 15, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT - Updated October 15 at 2:10 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the number of newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached above the 1,000 mark in Thursday’s report.

DHEC said there were 1,071 new confirmed cases, 95 new probable cases, 11 confirmed deaths and three new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 154,869, probable cases to 6,237, confirmed deaths to 3,400, and 207 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,697,156
Total tests reported to DHEC on Saturday 8,459
Percent Positive in latest test results 12.7%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 5,858 86
Berkeley County 5,606 88
Charleston County 16,088 250
Colleton County 1,135 43
Dorchester County 4,305 88
Georgetown County 1,826 35
Orangeburg County 3,205 128
Williamsburg County 1,235 37

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

COVID19-Case_and_Probable_S... by Live 5 News

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

COVID19-Death-Summary_10-15... by Live 5 News



