S.C. reports 1,072 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the number of newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached above the 1,000 mark in Thursday’s report.
DHEC said there were 1,071 new confirmed cases, 95 new probable cases, 11 confirmed deaths and three new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 154,869, probable cases to 6,237, confirmed deaths to 3,400, and 207 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:
