Tri-county school districts join project to increase classroom resiliency during crisis

“When the pandemic started, essentially every school in the country had to shift to remote learning. Every student in the country had to shift to remote learning, and that was a completely unprecedented situation for every school leader, teacher, student, and family in the country,” Watson said. “Schools really struggled. They weren’t ready. To be fair, nobody else was ready either. Nobody expected a pandemic. They were able to respond. They were able to take the summer months to put in some improvements around what they are doing around remote learning. But it’s still a changing landscape. There’s still a lot of unknown, a lot of uncertainty.”