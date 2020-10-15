Summerville pumpkin patch offers free pumpkin deal

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Pumpkin Patch at Mistletoe Lane says they will be offering visitors two free pumpkins Thursday.
Thanks to a donation from the Grow Financial Bank, The Pumpkin Patch at Mistletoe Lane Owners Rob and Kathy Zdenek say they’ll be able to make the offer.
The Zdeneks say they have been orchestrating the fall pumpkin patch for the last six years and this year they have put signs in to social distance and set up areas with hand sanitizer.
Many people have been looking for a festive outdoor distraction and the Zdeneks say they might sell out of pumpkins much earlier than most years.
In addition to the pumpkin picking, The Pumpkin Patch at Mistletoe Lane says they offer local candy apples, kettle corn and cotton candy.
The Zdeneks say their pumpkin patch offer is valid from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and they are located at 3408 Mistletoe Ln.
