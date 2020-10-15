Mt. Pleasant school resource officer training for Olympics celebrated by elementary school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department released a video Thursday congratulating one of their school resource officers on their olympic training.
Officer Mulern Jean with the Mount Pleasant Police Department is leaving to begin training for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the video said.
The MPPD said Officer Jean is a school resource officer at Laurel Hill Primary School, but will be leaving temporarily while she trains for the 2021 Summer Olympics.
In the video, children and teachers are seen surprising Officer Jean with an emotional farewell after faculty called her in for a staff meeting.
MPPD says Officer Jean had no idea the surprise was waiting for her outside.
