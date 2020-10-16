Grocery store owner sues police department over surveillance equipment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The owner of a Charleston grocery store where a fatal shooting took place has filed a lawsuit against the Charleston Police Department.
Mahmood Yousef, owner of Green’s Grocery, filed the suit against Police Chief Luther Reynolds and the police department. Yousef’s suit alleges police took store surveillance equipment during their investigation into the shooting on Sept. 28 and told him the equipment would be returned on Oct. 5, but court documents state police have not yet returned the equipment.
Court documents state the store is in a “high crime district” and Yousef and his employees are receiving threats of violence in part because of the lack of surveillance equipment on the premises.
The suit also claims that while police have previously used surveillance recordings to investigate various other incidents over the past several years, police have “never required the removal, interruption or disassembly of” the surveillance system.
Police served Yousef with a search warrant and seized the equipment during their investigation, court documents state.
The President Street store was the scene of a shooting that killed 41-year-old David Wilson from Charleston. An employee of the store, 18-year-old Suhib Ahmed Yousef, was arrested and has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He remains at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
The lawsuit seeks the immediate return of the surveillance equipment, an award of damages, attorneys' fees and court costs.
