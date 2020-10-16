Judge sets $250K bond for airman charged in fatal Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An airman charged in connection to a deadly Myrtle Beach shooting appeared in court for a bond hearing Friday morning.
Samuel Alexander Frye, 21, was arrested and charged Thursday with accessory after the fact to a felony or murder.
A representative from the Horry County Solicitor’s Office present at the hearing said Frye was a flight risk and a danger to the community, imploring Judge J. Scott Long deny bond.
Long ultimately set a $250,000 surety bond for Frye. He also ordered the defendant wear a GPS monitor.
Frye must also surrender his passport if he posts bond, Long said
The fatal shooting happened early Monday morning at Allen’s Food Basket in the 1000 block of U.S. 501.
A Myrtle Beach police detective said a vehicle registered to Frye was at the scene of the shooting. Frye subsequently tried to report the vehicle stolen to his insurance company after the incident and later sold it, the detective added.
Police said they are now in possession of the vehicle.
According to authorities, Frye is on active duty and is stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter.
Darius Hemingway and Antonio Woods were killed in the shooting. Several others were also injured.
The incident remains under investigation by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382. The public can also speak to the lead detective directly at 843-213-8775.
