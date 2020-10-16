Lawsuit: Charleston Co. deputy drove more than 100 mph without emergency lights in crash that killed woman

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The family of a woman killed in a crash in 2018 is suing the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the town of James Island claiming the deputy who ran into the deceased’s car was driving more than 100 mph and without any emergency lights or sirens activated.
Megan Eichman died in the Nov. 18, 2018 collision on James Island.
The sheriff’s office said a deputy was responding to assist another law enforcement officer involved in a foot pursuit when the deputy’s unmarked department SUV collided with another vehicle.
Lawyers for Eichman’s family said the Charleston County deputy was operating a vehicle for the Town of James Island’s “Island Sheriff’s Patrol” at the time of the incident.
The deputy was driving west in the 1000 block of Folly Road when Eichman, driving east, turned left in front of him, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy and a state constable riding in the front seat were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The lawsuit, which was filed on Friday, states as Eichman was midway through her left turn into a parking lot, she was broadsided by the deputy’s SUV which was traveling at over 100 miles per hour and did not have his emergency lights and siren activated.
According to the family’s lawyers, electronic data recovered from the deputy’s SUV showed just five seconds before the impact, the deputy was driving 103 miles per hour.
A witness reported that she did not hear a siren or see any emergency lights on the deputy’s vehicle at the time of the incident.
The lawsuit also cited another motorist who was behind Eichman’s vehicle prior to the collision who said Eichman was driving “normally” at the time, and she did not hear any emergency sirens from the deputy’s vehicle.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.