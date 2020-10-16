More in-person absentee voting locations set to open in Dorchester County Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More in-person absentee voting locations are set to open across the Lowcountry Monday.
In Dorchester County, voters can cast their in-person absentee ballots in Summerville or North Charleston.
Up until then, they’ve had to drive to St. George to vote absentee or mail-in their absentee ballots.
Summerville’s polling location will be inside the Rollins Edwards Community Center on North Hickory Street, and the North Charleston location will be set up inside the Wescott Park Community Center off Dorchester Road.
“People want to know if I absentee vote or if I vote by mail, is my ballot going to count?” Dorchester County Board of Elections Executive Director Todd Billman said. “All ballots, if turned in and they meet the criteria before election day is over, they are going to be counted. But with as much mail as we are getting, it can take longer. But they are going to get counted.”
The Dorchester County Voter Registration and Elections Office will also be open for in-person absentee voting on the Saturday right before Election Day, Oct. 31.
It will be open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
