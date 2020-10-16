New Social Services Campus could come to North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The first of its kind in Charleston County, A new Social Services Hub could be coming to Rivers Avenue in North Charleston, officials say.
Charleston County says a private developer plans to renovate the area around the old Naval Hospital on Rivers Avenue to create a Social Services Hub and “transit-oriented” apartments.
The latest plans call for the 10-story Naval Hospital building to be turned into 305 “transit oriented” apartments.
Additionally, county officials say they plan to bring a new Social Services Hub across from the hospital at Rivers Avenue and McMillan Avenue.
Charleston County says they anticipate constructing an approximately 170-thousand square-foot social services building on the vacant site.
They say they plan to relocate the Charleston County Department of Alcohol and other Drug Abuse Services, and to consolidate DAODAS, the Department of Social Services, the Department of Health Services, Department of Mental Health, and other county services.
Ultimately, the county says it’s their plan to and move them all to the new location.
Officials say the Social Services Hub would also include a new CARTA Hub Building, a police substation, Bus Rapid Transit System and a regional library.
The county says they hope this would allow easy access between the new apartments and the transit station.
Charleston County officials say they don’t have definite estimate costs for the Social Services Hub yet, but it will be funded by the county.
Site plans for the future Social Services Hub are being reviewed by DHEC, but public comment can be submitted for the project until Oct. 20.
