No injuries reported in crash involving school bus

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District said none of the students aboard a school bus involved in an accident Friday morning were hurt.
The crash was reported at 8:13 a.m. on Jeffries Highway and Lakeshore Drive, according to the Department of Public Safety.
District spokesman Sean Gruber said three students were on the bus at the time of the accident, which he described as minor.
Parents were notified and all students safely arrived at school, Gruber said.
