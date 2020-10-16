Property tax increase coming to this year’s ballot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County says this year’s election could change property taxes as residents will be asked about an increase to fund a Local Housing Trust Fund.
Officials say the proposed local housing trust fund would be a new program for the county.
Charleston County says they are asking citizens if they should create the program, requiring a two “mill tax” increase.
“Mill tax” is how the county says they calculate property tax liability.
So for a two “mill tax” increase on a $300,000 home, the county says the homeowner will pay about $24 annually.
The county says they expect the tax would generate $8 million per year to fund affordable housing efforts for up to 20 years.
A second question asks permission from the citizens to borrow the full amount which county officials say will be collected over the 20 years. They say it will be used immediately to fund the affordable housing program.
This would mean Charleston County will raise $130 million if voters vote yes for both the first and second question.
If the citizens do vote to levy the two “mill tax”, Charleston County Representative Shawn Smetana says the county would hire a consultant to write up and oversee the new program.
