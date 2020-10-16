Vehicles damaged by gunfire at apartment complex

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident late Thursday night at a Summerville-area apartment complex.
Deputies responded to the Azalea Park Apartments in the 500 block of Orangeburg Road at approximately 11:33 p.m. Thursday where shots had been reported.
Deputies found shell casings near one of the buildings and spotted several vehicles that had been hit by gunfire.
One apartment had a bullet hole in a bedroom window and the resident told deputies she was lying down inside the bedroom when the shots were fired, an incident report states.
Another resident told deputies a bullet came through her bedroom window and through her headboard and exited into the bathroom wall.
Deputies say one resident reported hearing a vehicle driving away through the grass at the time of the incident but did not see the vehicle. Another resident said he saw a silver-colored car leaving the scene moments before the shots were fired.
Detectives are actively working leads in the case, Lt. Rick Carson said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-832-0300.
