Voters to decide on funding for building projects, renovations proposed for CCSD

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In November, voters will decide the future funding of dozens of potential projects across the Charleston County School District.
A new one cent sales tax is on the ballot, and if approved district leaders say they would use the money to look at more than 30 potential projects including new schools, renovations and rebuilds district wide.
“We’ve got a good list of projects, our focus is on early education,” CCSD Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy said. “We opened the first early education center in North Charleston and we’ve got three more of those on the project list.”
A large chunk of those will be in the Ladson and North Charleston areas. Borowy said it’s because district four has many schools at capacity or using trailers.
“A big aspect of it as well as getting rid of the trailers on our campuses,” Borowy said. “We still have a number of schools that have trailers because of expansions in the respective areas and we want to get those kids permanent facilities.”
The district is still working on current building goals from a one cent sales tax approved back in 2014. That paid for the new Camp Road Middle school which opened this year.
“It’s a breath of fresh air. It’s bright,” principal David Parler said. “We felt like it the best way to bring the community together was to have one middle school, one United middle school feeding into the high school.”
The current phase lasts through 2022. Borowy said a recent audit of the current capital improvement plan shows a positive use of taxpayer money for district improvements.
“Something like the capital maintenance program has been highly successful, we completed 118 projects in this program so far.” Borowy said.
If voters approve the tax, the next phase of building projects would run from 2023 through 2028.
A full list of proposed projects can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.