Weekend cool down on the way!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front will move through the Lowcountry late today ushering in much cooler weather for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will be warm for one last day with highs this afternoon in the low to mid 80s. A few showers are possible through the afternoon ahead of the cold front which should push offshore by early this evening. Cooler air, lower humidity and a clearing sky will all move in overnight. Lows will drop into the 50s by tomorrow morning. We expect a sunny Saturday with highs struggling to reach 70 degrees. The wind flow will turn onshore Sunday bringing a few clouds to the sky. Highs will be in the mid 70s Sunday afternoon.