Battery Fall 1-0 to Rowdies in Conference Semifinals

The Battery battled through the remaining 15 minutes to try and create an equalizing chance, but were unable to even things up.Assessing the match, Battery Captain Jarad van Schaik commented, “It was always going to be a tough battle in a playoff game, especially on the road. Have nothing but respect for Tampa Bay. They played well and pinned us back. I thought we battled hard and just couldn’t get our chances to go through.”Looking back on the season, the Battery Captain added, “It’s been one of my favorite group of guys I’ve ever played with. That kind of stuff translates onto the field and we definitely saw that with a top-tier group on the field this season.”Taking a look at the playoff match, Coach Mike Anhaeuser noted, “once the second half at 0-0, you knew it’d be a free kick, special goal or a mistake. And unfortunately that was the difference.”Commenting on the season overall, Coach added, “even after losing the first game against Birmingham, you could see the quality in the team. Getting everybody on the pitch and these guys battled throughout the streak. We proved a lot of people wrong and they made a name for themselves as a unit. These guys showed that and they grew from day one. I told the guys how proud I am of them. I thought we had a team that deserved to be in the championship, but we didn’t get there and we’ll regroup to do it again.”After an amazing run, the Battery officially enter the offseason and look to build on 2020′s success to create a championship-winning season in 2021!