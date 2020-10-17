Feelin’ like Fall this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cooler weather has returned to the Lowcountry, at least for a few days. A strong cold front moved offshore Friday evening and the cooler weather will continue to move in throughout Saturday. We expect a sunny Saturday with highs near 70 degrees during the afternoon. It will be breezy at times with a wind out of the northeast at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will cool quickly Saturday evening with overnight lows ranging from the upper 40s near I-95 to near 60 degrees at the beaches. We’ll see a few clouds return on Sunday but we should stay dry. High temperatures Sunday will be in the mid 70s. Temperatures will continue to warm next week with a slight chance of rain returning on Tuesday.