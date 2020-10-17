Feelin’ like Fall this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cooler weather has returned to the Lowcountry, at least for a few days. A strong cold front moved offshore Friday evening and the cooler weather will continue to move in throughout Saturday. We expect a sunny Saturday with highs near 70 degrees during the afternoon. It will be breezy at times with a wind out of the northeast at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will cool quickly Saturday evening with overnight lows ranging from the upper 40s near I-95 to near 60 degrees at the beaches. We’ll see a few clouds return on Sunday but we should stay dry. High temperatures Sunday will be in the mid 70s. Temperatures will continue to warm next week with a slight chance of rain returning on Tuesday.
COASTAL FLOODING: A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until 11 o’clock Saturday morning. Street closures are possible in downtown Charleston. High tide in the Charleston Harbor is at 8:54 Saturday morning. King tides will continue through the weekend causing moderate coastal flooding around high tides.
TROPICS: A tropical wave east of Bermuda may develop into our next named storm. A subtropical depression, or storm, could develop over the next 24 hours. If a storm develops it would be the 26th named storm of the year and given the Greek letter Epsilon as its name. Right now, it appears that the system would stay over the open Atlantic. We’ll also watching a tropical wave in the western Caribbean which could develop next week.
TODAY: Sunny and Cooler. High 71.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 76.
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 79.
TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 81.
WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 82.
