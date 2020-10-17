Flooding Alert: High tides close roads in downtown Charleston, West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says several roads are closed in downtown Charleston Saturday because of king tides.
Police say they closed parts of Broad Street and Lockwood Drive, Washington Street and Hassell Street, and Hagood Avenue and Fishburne Street.
The Highway 61 exit of Highway 17 in West Ashley is also closed because of the high tides, they say.
Live 5 News’ meteorologists say king tides will continue through the weekend causing moderate coastal flooding around high tides.
