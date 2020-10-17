Graham hosts rally in Columbia as Senate race reaches the final stretch

In response to questions about whether he supports or opposes Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, Harrison responded, "For the sake of South Carolina families and businesses, I wish Sen. Graham treated COVID relief with just a small fraction of the urgency as he did with this Supreme Court vacancy. Harrison added, “His rush to advance this nomination this week also proved once again that Lindsey Graham’s word is utterly meaningless, as someone who promised on more than one occasion that he wouldn’t rush a nomination this close to a presidential election. South Carolina voters understand where his values and priorities lie.”