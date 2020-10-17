OCSO investigating series of vehicle break-ins around Columbia Road neighborhoods

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of car break-ins near two Columbia Road neighborhoods.
“This began on Friday morning and continued again on Saturday morning,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Anyone with any information is asked to bring it to our attention.”
On October 16, residents in both the Ramsgate and Creekmore communities reported that their vehicles had been broken into.
OCSO says at least 11 vehicles were targeted. Most of the break-ins occurred on Berkeley Drive in Ramsgate and Brown Street in Creekmore.
Two teen males were spotted in the area around 2:30 a.m. It is unclear if they are involved.
OCSO is urging residents to removed valuables from their vehicles and make sure they are locked. Extra patrols will also be in the area.
Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
