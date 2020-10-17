Pumpkin patch in Summerville open through October

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A pumpkin patch in Summerville is offering more than pumpkins. It’s operated by a local family.
Rob and Kathy Zdenek say there are thousands of pumpkins to choose from in addition to fall mums, hay bales, cornstalks and a Halloween gift shop.
They also have some sweet treats like candy apples, kettle corn, cotton candy and various ciders.
Their pumpkin patch is located at 3408 Mistletoe Lane in Summerville.
They are open seven days a week through October 30th.
Rob says they have social distancing signs and set up areas with hand sanitizer for guests.
They say it’s been a busier year with COVID-19 as families are looking for safe activities to do with the family.
He says they could sell out of pumpkins early because demand is so high.
Their Pumpkin Patch Hotline number is 843-568-6811.
They are open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. They are also open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In November, the Zdeneks will begin selling Christmas trees. Christmas trees sales are expected to begin on November 19th.
