VA Medical Center offering free flu shots for veterans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ralph H. Johnson Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center will host a drive-thru flu shot clinic Saturday.
The clinic will be held at their downtown Charleston location at 109 Bee Street and their North Charleston location at 9237 University Boulevard. It will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The VA Medical Center says the flu shot is free for enrolled veterans and no appointment is needed.
They ask veterans who plan to attend to wear short sleeve shirts.
Medical officials say it is more important than ever for veterans to get a flu shot this year because a season of influenza and COVID-19 could have a serious impact on veterans.
They say the free vaccinations will be provided in a safe, convenient, COVID-19-aware manner.
Organizers say flu shots are also available at the VAMC Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the West Entrance under the white tent or curbside. They say drive-up flu shots are available daily at the North Charleston VA Clinic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
