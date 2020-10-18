AMBER Alert issued for 2 Mississippi boys

MOBILE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, ALEA, issued an AMBER Alert early Sunday morning for two little boys from Mississippi.
State troopers said 6-year-old Kaiden Wall and 2-year-old Kolden Wall were abducted by Sarah Caswell.
Kaiden and Kolden Wall were last seen on October 16, 2020 at approximately 5:21 pm in the area of Beach Park Drive in Pascagoula, Mississippi and are believed to be in extreme danger.
Caswell is believed to be driving a silver 2007 Audi A4 with Alabama tag 2BA2195 in the Mobile area.
If you have seen the car or the children call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211911 or 911 immediately.
