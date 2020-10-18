Coroner identifies pedestrian killed crash near Kiawah Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a Johns Island man died Sunday night when he was struck by an SUV.
Edward Gibbs, Jr., 54, died in the crash, which happened in the northbound lane of Betsy Kerrison Parkway at approximately 7:14 p.m., according to Chief Deputy Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
Gibbs died at the scene from blunt force injuries, O’Neal said.
The crash forced the closure of the parkway near Rosebank Farm while crews worked to clear the scene.
