Flooding closes roads in downtown Charleston, Mount Pleasant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roads are closed in downtown Charleston and Mount Pleasant Sunday because of flooding concerns.
Lockwood Drive in downtown Charleston is closed beginning Sunday morning.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the roundabout at Longpoint Road and Needlerush Parkway in Mount Pleasant is closed in both directions beginning Sunday afternoon. They ask drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
The flooding is a result of especially high tides called king tides which have continued throughout the weekend.
Live 5 News' Alexis Simmons in downtown Charleston and said there was also flooding on Cherry St., across the street from the Ralph H. Johnson Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center.
Videos of flooding in the area can be watched below.
The latest information about road closures can be found by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.