Free COVID-19 tests offered this week in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Fire Department will offer free COVID-19 tests from Monday to Friday.
The City of Hanahan’s website says the testing will be available to everyone ages three and up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The fire department is located at 5826 Campbell Street in Hanahan.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the City of Hanahan are sponsoring the event.
Organizers say those who want to get tested can call 843-327-9915 to schedule an appointment.
