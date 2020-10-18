More beautiful weather, more coastal flooding issues!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect Sunday morning for Charleston, Coastal Colleton and Beaufort Counties. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Tidal Berkeley and Georgetown Counties. High tide will cause significant tidal flooding Sunday morning. High tide is at 9:47 a.m. in the Charleston Harbor. Flooding is possible through Noon. Avoid flooded roadways!
We expect another beautiful day on Sunday across the Lowcountry with cool temperatures sticking around for another day. Temperatures will warm from the 50s Sunday morning to the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. We’ll continue to see the temperatures warm over the next couple days. Our next chance of rain returns Tuesday of next week.
TROPICS: An area of low pressure east of Bermuda may become our next named storm. A subtropical depression, or storm, is likely to develop over the next 24 to 48 hours. Regardless, this is likely to stay over the open Atlantic Ocean and eventually head into the north Atlantic which will lead to its demise. No worries for us!
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 77.
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 80.
TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 82.
WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 82.
