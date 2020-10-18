One taken to hospital following stabbing in Charleston, suspect arrested

John Joseph Augustino (Source: Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Landon Boozer | October 18, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT - Updated November 5 at 12:00 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have arrested a man they believed stabbed another man Sunday morning.

John Augustino, 20, has been arrested in relation to the incident.

At 1:54 a.m., two subjects got into a physical altercation on the sidewalk on the 300 block of King Street in relation to one of them damaging a parked vehicle, according to the Charleston Police Department. During the fight, Augustino reportedly stabbed the other.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and Augustino is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

