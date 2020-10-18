Troopers: One dead after wrong-way crash in Georgetown County

By Chloe Rafferty | October 18, 2020 at 6:09 AM EDT - Updated October 18 at 7:26 AM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a two-vehicle crash involving a bus in Georgetown County.

Troopers say that a Toyota Corolla crossed the center line and was going the wrong way on U.S. Highway 701 at around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, when it crashed head-on into a 2003 NABA bus.

Highway Patrol says the driver of the Toyota Corolla was pronounced dead.

Troopers say both drivers were wearing a seat belt.

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, troopers say.

