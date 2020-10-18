Troopers: One dead after wrong-way crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a two-vehicle crash involving a bus in Georgetown County.
Troopers say that a Toyota Corolla crossed the center line and was going the wrong way on U.S. Highway 701 at around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, when it crashed head-on into a 2003 NABA bus.
Highway Patrol says the driver of the Toyota Corolla was pronounced dead.
Troopers say both drivers were wearing a seat belt.
This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, troopers say.
