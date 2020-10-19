Dorchester District 2 to hold virtual classes on Election Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Tri-County school district will require students to participate in remote learning on Election Day.
Students in Dorchester District 2 will have a half-day on November 3, as decided by the school board in September.
Public Information Officer Pat Raynor said the decision to have classes on Election Day will prevent students from attending school “so late in the summer.”
Some parents have expressed frustration with the decision to hold virtual learning on Election Day, saying it will compromise their ability to vote in-person.
The Charleston County School District, Berkeley County School District, and Dorchester District 4 do not have class on Election Day.
