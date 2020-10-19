Funeral for former N. Charleston emergency preparedness coordinator scheduled for Monday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The funeral service for North Charleston’s former Deputy Chief and Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, Butch Barfield, is Monday.
City and county officials say he died last Thursday after a battle with cancer.
Barfield’s funeral service will take place at the Cathedral of Praise in North Charleston at 2 p.m. The church is on Ashley Phosphate Road.
Mayor of North Charleston Keith Summey says Barfield was a long-time public servant, a husband and father who taught people how to love all.
Barfield retired from the North Charleston Police Department in 2012.
Barfield served as the city’s emergency preparedness coordinator where he helped build and maintain a comprehensive Emergency Management Program for the city.
Mayor Summey says Barfield guided the city through hurricanes, snow storms, and this pandemic. He was also a recreation volunteer coach and referee who mentored countless youth in the community.
The mayor thanked Barfield for the positive impact he made on the City of North Charleston.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.