Lowcountry High School Football Schedule and Results (10/23)

Lowcountry High School Football Schedule and Results (10/23)
High School Football (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Kevin Bilodeau | October 19, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT - Updated October 23 at 1:28 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

10/22

VIDEO: James Island, Baptist Hill get wins on Thursday

James Island 28 Bluffton 0 - The Trojans improve to 2-3 on the season

Baptist Hill 55 Military Magnet 0 - Baptist Hill goes to 4-1 on the season and clinches a spot in the playoffs with the win. Military Magnet falls to 1-4

Whale Branch 69 Charleston Math & Science 0 - The Riptide drop to 0-5 on the year

10/23

VIDEO: Summerville at Ft. Dorchester preview

Summerville (3-1) at Ft. Dorchester (4-0) - Live 5 Game of the Week

Berkeley (3-1) at Cane Bay (2-2)

West Ashley (2-2) at Wando (1-3)

Stall (0-4) at Ashley Ridge (0-4)

Goose Creek (3-1) at Stratford (2-2)

Colleton County (1-2) at Beaufort

Academic Magnet (0-4) at Oceanside Collegiate (4-0)

Hanahan (3-1) at Bishop England (3-1)

North Charleston (1-3) at Battery Creek

Timberland (2-1) at Woodland (3-1)

Lake Marion at Burke (0-3)

St. John’s (2-2) at Cross (2-2)

First Baptist (6-0) at Pinewood Prep (1-6)

Ben Lippen at Porter-Gaud (2-4)

Northwood Academy (0-4) at Orangeburg Prep

Greenwood Christian at Colleton Prep (1-6)

St. John’s Christian (7-1) at Dorchester Academy (4-3)

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.