Lowcountry High School Football Schedule and Results (10/23)

10/22
James Island 28 Bluffton 0 - The Trojans improve to 2-3 on the season
Baptist Hill 55 Military Magnet 0 - Baptist Hill goes to 4-1 on the season and clinches a spot in the playoffs with the win. Military Magnet falls to 1-4
Whale Branch 69 Charleston Math & Science 0 - The Riptide drop to 0-5 on the year
10/23
Summerville (3-1) at Ft. Dorchester (4-0) - Live 5 Game of the Week
Berkeley (3-1) at Cane Bay (2-2)
West Ashley (2-2) at Wando (1-3)
Stall (0-4) at Ashley Ridge (0-4)
Goose Creek (3-1) at Stratford (2-2)
Colleton County (1-2) at Beaufort
Academic Magnet (0-4) at Oceanside Collegiate (4-0)
Hanahan (3-1) at Bishop England (3-1)
North Charleston (1-3) at Battery Creek
Timberland (2-1) at Woodland (3-1)
Lake Marion at Burke (0-3)
St. John’s (2-2) at Cross (2-2)
First Baptist (6-0) at Pinewood Prep (1-6)
Ben Lippen at Porter-Gaud (2-4)
Northwood Academy (0-4) at Orangeburg Prep
Greenwood Christian at Colleton Prep (1-6)
St. John’s Christian (7-1) at Dorchester Academy (4-3)
