Man sentenced to 40 years in deadly 2018 shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced the man convicted of fatally shooting a 20-year-old Ladson man at a Dorchester County apartment complex in 2018 to four decades in prison.
Matthew Zalenski was sentenced for the murder of 20-year-old Stacey Bradley, according to a release from the First Circuit Solcitor’s Office.
The shooting happened on May 30, 2018, at the Archdale Forest Apartment Complex. Deputies responded at approximately 7:50 p.m. that night and found Bradley dead at the scene.
Zalenski was one of four people arrested within days of the shooting. Zalenski and Hannah Bortz were arrested on June 1, 2018, and charged with murder. Demacian Middleton and a 15-year-old male were also arrested and charged with murder in the case. Witness statements and confessions from the other three suspects led to the apprehension of Middleton, an affidavit stated.
Court documents stated the people drove to the apartment complex to buy marijuana from Bradley.
