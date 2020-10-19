Charleston Police investigating shooting that sends man to hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Monday night.
The shooting happened in the 60 block of Beaufain Street at approximately 10:10 p.m., according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.
Reports say the living room window of the home was significantly damaged and police arrived to find the front door unlocked. They say they found the man on the floor of the kitchen with a gunshot wound in his abdomen.
EMS took the victim to MUSC for treatment, but there was no immediate word on his condition.
This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.