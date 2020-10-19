Mount Pleasant Way looking for final public input

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant leaders are asking for public input on the Mount Pleasant Way project.
The goal of the project is to connect different multi-use paths across the town for non-motorized travel.
The project manager for the Mount Pleasant Way, James Aton, says the spine of the trail is expected to be about 20 to 25 miles long, wrapping around the entire town.
The drafted plans all show the spine of the trail running from the Wando Bridge and Waterfront Park, to Sullivan’s Island and the Isle of Palms, and down to just past Wando High School.
Now, the town has narrowed more specifics of the path down to four trail concepts.
They have posted a survey on the Mount Pleasant Way project page. Here you can learn more about the origin and goals of the project, and more about the amenities of the specific trails.
“We really want to get that feedback through this story board and survey from the public. The more feedback the better,” Aton said. “Again, this is sort of the last chance for folks to put their input in before we start, hopefully adopt the plan, and begin implementing this infrastructure.”
Some of the path options, shown in the survey, show it staying closer to Highway 17 and running through the Ten Mile Community. Another option stretches much wider, going around the Ten Mile Community.
Aton says the intent of the connected network of paths is to provide safe and efficient ways for people to use alternative modes of transportation for both recreation and commuting purposes.
“It’s something that’s sustainable for the town, you know, moving forward,” Aton said. “It’s going to potentially draw some tourism to the town, really highlight us as a forward thinking municipality when it comes to bike/ped infrastructure and safety.”
He says it will link key portions of the town like recreation facilities, parks, schools, neighborhoods, and commercial areas.
It’s expected to be a fully separate path from the road.
Aton says this could include widening existing sidewalks in some areas, while removing sidewalks and installing larger, two-lane paths in other places. He says he hopes these new routes bring amenities like trail mile-markers, dog and pet amenities, scenic overlooks, and restroom amenities along the way.
He also says the town has discussed eventually launching a phone app to help navigate the trails and mile markers.
He says the town looked at other town trails in cities like Greenville and Atlanta as models.
The Mount Pleasant Way survey is open to both Mount Pleasant residents and visitors who would use the trail. It’s open now through the beginning of December.
Aton says the results will be presented to council at the beginning of the month. He hopes they can start work on the Mount Pleasant Way in early 2021, but he adds that it will be an ongoing project that will take years to finish.
