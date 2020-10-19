Parent Survival Guide: Online Tutoring Help for your Child

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sara DeSantis is a Librarian by day, and in the evening she turns into a virtual tutor.
She helps students navigate language arts and writing with TutorMe, an online tutoring resource for students K though 12 and college students.
“A lot of these tutoring services have to vet their tutors and make sure they’re experts so you won’t be matched with someone who just wants to make some extra money and knows nothing about math or writing,” DeSantis said.
She says virtual tutoring has become more popular during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The service offers experts in about 300 different subjects and users will get matched with a tutor immediately after requesting a session.
“You don’t just get paired with a math tutor, you get paired with a tutor who is helpful in algebra or pre-calc or SAT or ACT help. It’s so specific and anything you need that help with, you will get that specific help,” DeSantis said.
She says right now, during the pandemic, many virtual tutoring services have partnered with schools across the nation to offer free services to people who really need it.
“So check with your student’s school for any free tutoring services if they offer them. You can go to your superintendent. Ask if you want to get the service for your school, they might be able to provide that for the whole school or go to your employer or HR and see if it’s part of your benefits,” DeSantis said.
She says parents don’t have to wait until their child is struggling in a particular subject to get virtual help.
“Whatever the parent wants or students needs help with, we will help and its personalized and that’s really great," DeSantis said. “The world is changing and online tutoring is a really great option.”
For more information you can visit Tutorme.com
Another cost effective option is the website called tutor.com It also offers free tutoring for all residents this school year through a partnership with the South Carolina State Library.
