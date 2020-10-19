Coroner releases name of pedestrian who died in hit-and-run

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the pedestrian killed in an early-morning hit-and-run Monday morning.
The coroner’s office said Carlos E. Silva-Blanco, a 50-year-old Summerville resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says Silva-Blanco was walking north on the roadway when we was struck by an SUV that was also traveling north.
SCHP says they are looking for a full-sized SUV believed to have been involved in the incident.
The fatal crash happened at approximately 2:40 a.m. on Miles Jamison Road at the intersection of Greenhurst Avenue, LCpl. Tidwell said.
The SUV, believed to be a full-sized General Motors SUV, left the scene of the crash and likely has right front side damage, Tidwell said.
Anyone with information on the incident can make an anonymous tip to the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
