Coroner releases name of pedestrian who died in hit-and-run

Coroner releases name of pedestrian who died in hit-and-run
The SUV, believed to be a full-sized General Motors SUV, left the scene of the crash and likely has right front side damage, troopers say. (Source: South Carolina Highway Patrol)
By Chloe Rafferty | October 19, 2020 at 7:42 AM EDT - Updated October 20 at 1:45 PM

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the pedestrian killed in an early-morning hit-and-run Monday morning.

The coroner’s office said Carlos E. Silva-Blanco, a 50-year-old Summerville resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says Silva-Blanco was walking north on the roadway when we was struck by an SUV that was also traveling north.

SCHP says they are looking for a full-sized SUV believed to have been involved in the incident.

The fatal crash happened at approximately 2:40 a.m. on Miles Jamison Road at the intersection of Greenhurst Avenue, LCpl. Tidwell said.

The SUV, believed to be a full-sized General Motors SUV, left the scene of the crash and likely has right front side damage, Tidwell said.

The incident happened at approximately 2:40 a.m. on Miles Jamison Road at the intersection of Greenhurst Avenue and involved what troopers call a light-colored full-size General Motors SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe.
The incident happened at approximately 2:40 a.m. on Miles Jamison Road at the intersection of Greenhurst Avenue and involved what troopers call a light-colored full-size General Motors SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe. (Source: South Carolina Highway Patrol)
The SUV, believed to be a full-sized General Motors SUV, left the scene of the crash and likely has right front side damage, troopers say.
The SUV, believed to be a full-sized General Motors SUV, left the scene of the crash and likely has right front side damage, troopers say. (Source: South Carolina Highway Patrol)

Anyone with information on the incident can make an anonymous tip to the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.