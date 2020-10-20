Berkeley County offering parking shuttle for in-person absentee voters

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County Election officials say they are offering a free shuttle service for voters because of the large voter turnout.
The shuttle will be available for people who vote in-person absentee at the Hanahan Library.
If there are no parking spaces available, voters can park at the SC Works Building which is about a half-mile away from the Hanahan Library.
Tri-County Link is offering the free shuttle service to and from the library.
Voter say when the parking lot at the library was full they preferred to park on the street near the library instead of using the shuttle service.
Tuesday afternoon there was a 15 to 30-minute wait to vote at the Hanahan Library.
Voter say they were able to find a park in the surrounding neighborhood on Tuesday.
Election officials say 815 people voted in-person absentee at the Hanhan Library. They expect things to get busier as election day approaches.
The SC Works building where additional parking is available is located at 1930 Hanahan Rd. The Hanahan Library is located at 1216 Old Murray Ct.
