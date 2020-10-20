Century Aluminum plant in Mt. Holly could shutdown over power costs

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Century Aluminum notified its employees at its Mount Holly aluminum plant that it could shut down by the end of 2020, affecting 295 jobs.
The shutdown would happen, the company says, unless the smelter plant can secure “a competitively priced power arrangement to deliver energy to the plant.”
The company’s current power contract with Santee Cooper expires on Dec. 31. A news release states Santee Cooper’s rates are "the highest offered to any U.S. smelter and nearly twice as high as Century would be able to obtain on the open market.”
“Mt. Holly is the newest, most efficient and, except for its power costs, the lowest cost aluminum smelter in the United States, with a dedicated and highly skilled workforce and a reputation for quality production as assessed by a world class customer base,” Century Aluminum Company President and CEO Michael Bless said. “The closure of Mt. Holly would be a distressing and totally unnecessary tragedy for our 295 employees, their families and the broader community in South Carolina. With competitively priced power, Mt. Holly would return to full capacity, employing 600 persons, supporting over 2,000 total jobs and creating $1 billion in economic activity.”
The aluminum smelter, located in Mt. Holly, has been operating at half capacity since 2015 when 300 people were laid off amid a dispute with Santee Cooper.
Bless said the loss of one of the last six primary aluminum smelters in the U.S. would “irreparably harm our country’s ability to produce this critical material.”
“The Administration has sought to address the worst effects of unfair foreign competition and illegal subsidies that foreign governments provide to their companies; many of these subsidies are in the form of below-market power contracts,” Bless said. "With access to competitive (not subsidized) market-based power, smelters in this country can and do compete vigorously on the world stage and expand their footprints; our plants in Kentucky are prime examples of this truism. Tragically, the situation in South Carolina represents the inverse, as Mt. Holly is effectively being required to pay a significantly above-market power price in the state.”
Bless said the company is willing to pursue any route that leads to a market-based power price for the Mt. Holly facility.
“With market-based power all 295 jobs at Mt. Holly would be retained, an objective made even more critical during the uncertain times that lie ahead," he said. “Mt. Holly could begin the process of bringing the plant back to full production, eventually employing 600 people. Over $1 billion in economic activity in South Carolina would be protected.”
