The Citadel Announces 2020-21 Men’s Basketball SoCon Schedule

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Citadel men’s basketball announced its 18-game Southern Conference schedule Tuesday afternoon.
The conference portion of the schedule gets underway Dec. 30 as the Bulldogs welcome UNCG to McAlister Field House.
The Bulldogs ring in the New Year with a road trip to face Western Carolina on Jan. 2. The rest of the January schedule includes home games with Chattanooga (Jan. 9), Furman (Jan. 13), Mercer (Jan. 20) and Wofford (Jan. 27). The Citadel will also travel to face Mercer (Jan. 6), VMI (Jan. 16), Samford (Jan. 23) and ETSU (Jan. 30).
The month of February opens with the Bulldogs traveling to face UNCG (Feb. 3). The Citadel also travels to Chattanooga (Feb. 13), Wofford (Feb. 17) and Furman (Feb. 24) during the month.
The Bulldogs will host four games during February, with Western Carolina (Feb. 6), ETSU (Feb. 10), VMI (Feb. 20) and Samford (Feb. 27) visiting McAlister Field House.
The non-conference portion of the schedule will be released at a later date.