DD2 School Board candidates participating in live forum

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Tuesday night, you can learn about the candidates running for the Dorchester School District Two School Board.
The Parent-Teacher Association for the district is holding a live forum that you can watch on YouTube.
DD2 is looking to nominate three new school board members this year. Members serve on staggered four-year terms.
There are nine candidates running for the three open seats this year.
The District-23 Parent-Teacher Association President, Ciara Male, says they want people to be informed on who is running for school board and what each member is advocating for.
“Well especially with so many candidates, you want to make sure that you’re using your right to vote and make sure that you’re choosing the person that’s going to best represent you and your student, or your teacher,” Male said.
The PTA recently received about 50 questions for the candidates, from parents and teachers, and have narrowed them down based on the most popular.
Male says candidates will be asked what their priorities are for the district and what experiences they bring to the table. All candidates will be asked the same questions.
Each of the nine candidates will get 60 seconds to make an introductory statement. The moderator will then ask select questions and each candidate will have 90 seconds to respond. Male says in order to have time for more questions, there will be no rebuttals. School Board candidates will then have 60 seconds for closing remarks.
Male says the most common questions the PTA received pertained to the hybrid learning model right now. She says people want to know whether these candidates support the district’s plan for hybrid learning or if they want to make changes.
However, Male says it’s important for folks to know they are voting for candidates who will be serving even after hybrid learning may end.
Male says candidates could also be asked what their ideas are for how to recruit new teachers and keep them in the district. This is in regard to growing competition with other districts with concerns to things like teacher salary.
Male says the PTA has commonly held these forums, but this is the first time it will be open to anyone in the community to watch virtually.
She says the PTA is holding this forum because they feel it is important for people to be informed on who they are voting for on the school board and know how the board members can help them.
“I think it goes both ways that school board members, they don’t know what the needs are if the people aren’t reaching out and letting them know,” Male said. “So it’s important to make sure that you advocate for your student and reach out and let them know what’s going on and what you need.”
Male wants people to remember that these elected school board members are there to advocate for students, parents, and teachers and you can reach out to them throughout the school year with concerns.
Male says after the forum, any questions they do not get to will be given to candidates to answer on their own platforms if they choose to do so.
