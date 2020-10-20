Man surrenders to U.S. Marshals, deputies after standoff

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies say a man who barricaded himself inside a Hilton Head Island apartment surrendered to authorities.
Deputies say U.S. Marshals tried to arrest Gary Baker, who they say was wanted on out-of-state arrest warrants when Baker ran inside an apartment at Cordillo Cabanas and barricaded himself inside.
No one was injured in the arrest.
Baker was wanted out of Colorado on multiple criminal charges, deputies say.
The sheriff’s office and SWAT team members responded to assist Marshals.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.